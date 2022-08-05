East Texas businesses see an increase in gun sales after current events

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 19, 2022, and is not related to the story.
Mass shootings across the country in public places and the recent deadly massacre at a Uvalde elementary school have caused more people to have their guards up.
In Tyler, more people are seeking protection. First-time gun owners are making purchases and signing up for training courses.
A Tyler gun shop and an East Texas training academy both said they have recently seen an increase in customers making purchases and signing up for beginner courses.
Read more through CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.