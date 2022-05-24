CBS19 joins media coalition seeking greater transparency from Uvalde city officials regarding mass shooting at elementary school

CBS19 is dedicated to ensuring the public stays informed regarding any new information that is discovered and uncovered during this ongoing investigation.

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 and our parent company, TEGNA, are calling on the city of Uvalde to release more information regarding the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School that occurred in May.

CBS19 and TEGNA have joined a coalition, of local and national media groups, pushing for city officials to be transparent and release additional information regarding the mass shooting to the public.

On May 24, 2022, 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed by a gunman who spent more than an hour inside Robb Elementary before being taken down.

A letter, penned by Haynes and Boone, LLP's Laura Prather on behalf of multiple media groups including all 11 Texas TEGNA stations, calls for Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin to be aware of certain provisions in Texas law (Texas Public Information Act) which do not "require city officials to await the conclusion of any state or federal investigation in order to make information public."

"The sections of the TPIA invoked by the City (552.103, 552.108), and other provisions of the Public Information Act, simply do not mandate withholding of information about the events that transpired that fateful day at Robb Elementary," the letter reads. "While some of these provisions may allow the City to temporarily withhold certain information from the public, the Act does not require the City to do so in direct contravention to the demands of the community."

