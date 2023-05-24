'Pray for peace and healing' | Man who handcrafted custom benches for Robb Elementary victims returns to Uvalde one year later

Sean Peacock owns a business building wooden benches as a tribute to lost loved ones.

UVALDE, Texas — A craftsman from rural Georgia who handcrafted custom benches for each of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting returned to the grieving town one year later.

Sean Peacock, from Eastman, Georgia, owns a business building wooden benches as a tribute to lost loved ones. He began designing and making the benches after received a message on May 31, 2022, from the mother of Makenna Lee Elrod. At that point, he took it upon himself to start a fundraising campaign in his Georgia town.

"My small city of Eastman has donated and raised over $20,000 in 48 hours," Peacock said.

He got in touch with the other parents of the victims to learn more about the children and customize benches for them.

"It was a tough decision on what to put on this bench. You know what I mean? Here's a stranger out here. But it was the beginning of a lifelong relationship," Peacock said.

We spoke with Peacock Wednesday, exactly one year after the mass shooting. He says over the last year, he has become close with Makenna's family as well as many others in the community.

"It has become a second home for me. And I have seen from the outside so much hurt, whether it's in the 21 families or whether it's in the survivors," Peacock said.

He said he hopes by visiting, he can continue to help the community and join in prayer and recovery.

"I'm just blessed to be here today. I thank God for the families. I thank God for this city. I'm going to continue to pray for peace and healing," Peacock said.