St. Mary's University creates scholarship in memory of Robb Elementary victim Alexandria 'Lexi' A. Rubio

Lexi's mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, is a senior at St. Mary's. The fourth grader dreamt of attending the law school at the university.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — St. Mary's University has announced a scholarship in memory of Alexandria 'Lexi' A. Rubio, a fourth-grade victim in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Lexi's mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, is a senior at St. Mary's majoring in history. The fourth grader dreamt of attending the law school at the university.

"The entire St. Mary's community of students, alumni, faculty, staff and supporters extends our deepest condolences to Kimberly, Felix Rubio, her husband, their extended family and all those affected," the school said.

Dean of St. Mary's School of law, Patricia Roberts wants this to be a way make sure Lexi's life is honored and remembered for generations to come.

"It not only honors that student and that students memory, but it continues to tell a story, a cautionary tale if you will of what we can lose when violence is inflicted on our communities like this," Roberts said.

The university has created a page to raise funds for the scholarship, and they've already raised over 30% of the $50,000 goal. The university will be accepting donations until July 2.

Roberts said they want the recipients of the Alexandria "Lexi" Rubio Memorial Law Scholarship Fund to exemplify the spirt of Lexi's intellectual curiosity, her resilience, and her family values.

"Each student who is selected in the future to receive this scholarship will know the story of Lexi and her classmates and her teachers," Roberts said. "And not only will the students who receive that scholarship know that story, we will make sure that other students know the story."

Rubio's parents testified before Congress today in a session focused on gun violence.

One of Lexi's classmates is also being honored with a scholarship. 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez loved dolphins, whales, and other animals. Her mother said she has wanted to become a marine biologist since she was in kindergarten.

"She had her heart set on Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi," Ana Rodriguez said. "She loved animals and babies so much."

TAMUCC contacted the family, and set up a scholarship in her honor.