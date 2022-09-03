Uvalde HS wins first home football game since Robb Elementary shooting in epic fashion

A 51-yard run and one-handed TD catch with 12 seconds left sealed the 34-28 win for Uvalde.

UVALDE, Texas — Scarred by the tragic loss of 19 students and two of their teachers in May, the Uvalde community rallied around its football team Friday night in its first home game since the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary.

In front of a packed crowd repping "Uvalde strong" shirts at Honey Bowl Stadium, Uvalde held a prayer and 21 seconds of silence before the game, commemorating the 21 victims killed back in May.

Uvalde entered their first home game 1-0 after winning on the road against the Carrizo Springs Wildcats as they scored 21 points.

The storybook start to Uvalde's season continued with an incredible 34-28 win that came down to the wire.

A miraculous 51-yard run with 36 seconds to go then led to a go-ahead, one-handed touchdown catch with 12 seconds left. You can hear the crowd roar as Jonathan Jimenez reverses field and takes off down the right sideline to set up the game-winning catch on the next play.

Have to love sports.#txhsfb @wfaa pic.twitter.com/AXSs1zakUu — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) September 3, 2022

"It took us a while to be able to smile again without feeling guilty," Eluterio Rendon, Justyn's dad, said. "I believe that football will hopefully bring the community out ... find a reason to smile, by enjoying watching our kids do what they love to do."