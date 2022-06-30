Takeaways from the latest Uvalde City Council meeting, one defined by frustration and anger

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, also a councilmember, wasn't in attendance, and has yet to appear in any meeting since his swearing-in.

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde City Council members held a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the aftermath of May 24's Robb Elementary mass shooting, when a gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers with an AR-15-style rifle he'd purchased just days after he turned 18.

Not in attendance was Uvalde CISD Police Chief Arredondo, who was privately sworn into the governing body a week after the shooting and hasn't made a public appearance at a council meeting since.

Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who was sworn into to city council days after the shooting, was not in attendance at Thursday's meeting. It's the second meeting he's missed since his request for a leave of absence was voted down by his fellow councilmembers; if he misses the next one, the council could declare his seat vacant, per city charter.

After briefly going into closed-door session for discussion, City Council reconvened to discuss a variety of topics related to the Robb tragedy, often directly conversing with community members in attendance.

Here are the main takeaways from the at-times-contentious meeting.

Families continue pressing for answers

Around 2 p.m., Mayor Don McLaughlin and the other council members answered questions from the community, including many parents frustrated by the pace of the investigation.

"We are not getting any answers, we are not getting any justice," one parent said.

"It's been over a month. You have no idea how frustrating this is and we are just here listening to empty words," another community member said. "It's just words."

Other parents demanded answers about the plans for the school year.

"What is going to happen when it's time to go back to school? My niece is deadly scared to go back to school, I am a teacher and I am scared to go back to school," another parent said.

Mayor Don McLaughlin assured parents that when school starts, there will be an overwhelming police presence, adding that doors and locks will be thoroughly checked.

Listen to some more comments from the mayor and members of the public below:

Mayor McLaughlin continues to pledge transparency

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin – a central figure in the aftermath of the May 24 shooting after he called Beto O'Rourke a "sick son of a b*tch" when the gubernatorial candidate interrupted a press conference the day after the incident – continued to put himself on the side of frustrated residents, saying he "xxxxxxx

When pressed for clarification on who can direct the district attorney to release documents related to the Robb shooting and subsequent police response, McLaughlin said the state leaders with that ability haven't been communicating.

"It's either gotta come from the governor or the attorney general, and I'm not getting answers from either one," he said.

At the June 21 council meeting, McLaughlin suggested he would go as far as suing the Department of Public Safety for information—a move State Sen. Roland Gutierrez made the very next day.

In one of the more dramatic moments of the meeting, in response to a resident suggesting he set up a meeting with Gov. Greg Abbott, McLaughlin pulled out his phone and appeared for a few moments as if he were trying to do just that before putting his phone back down.

"I promise you: I have been, and will fight every day to get answers," he later said. "Every day."

'You are not taking care of the city.'

Some of the most passionate comments of the meeting came from the sister of Eva Mireles, one of the two teachers killed on May 24, who was angered by what she said was a lack of accountability in the weeks since the shooting.

"You failed because you're not taking care of the city," she said. "(Superintendent Hal) Harrell failed because they keep protecting Pete Arredondo. The school board failed because the minute this happened, they should have fired him/ The minute that happened, someone should have said, 'No, you failed to do your job.'"

Arredondo was placed on administrative leave last week by district officials.