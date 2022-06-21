LIVE: At special Texas Senate committee hearing, Texas DPS director says he doesn't believe Uvalde classrooms doors were locked

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick formed the Special Committee to Protect All Texans at the request of Gov. Greg Abbott.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers want to stop another mass shooting like the one in Uvalde from ever happening again.

A special Senate committee is meeting at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick formed the Special Committee to Protect All Texans at the request of Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott wants the committee to address five issues: school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety.

Unlike the private House Investigative Committee hearings also underway Tuesday, the Senate testimony is expected to be public. Watch the hearing live below:

Live updates:

12:25 p.m. – McCraw says investigators have been unable to re-interview Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo. Arredondo, who is being interviewed by the House Investigative Committee Tuesday, says he is cooperating with Texas DPS.

11:26 a.m. – McCraw indicates that he believes video evidence in the Uvalde shooting case will ultimately be released. He said Texas DPS has been asked by the Uvalde district attorney not to release information for now, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

11:19 a.m. – McCraw says he doesn't believe the doors to the Robb Elementary School classrooms were locked.

"The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander, who placed the lives of officers before the lives of children," McCraw says.

9:41 a.m. – KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski reports that, in the strongest terms possible, McCraw has condemned the law enforcement response in Uvalde, calling it an "abject failure and antithetical to everything we have learned over the past two decades."

McCraw says teachers, not law enforcement, should be praised for their actions during the May 24 shooting. He says police had enough firepower and protection to act faster than they did. Teachers worked quickly to lock the school down and save lives, McCraw says.

According to McCraw, the gunman was "moving toward a pathway to violence" in the months leading up to the shooting and, in some ways, had "taken on the demeanor of a school shooter." McCraw urges Texans to alert law enforcement of these types of suspicious activity.

9:37 a.m. – The Texas DPS shares the reference materials that Director Steve McCraw will use in his testimony. Among them are a transcribed call between Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo and a dispatcher, a detailed timeline of the shooting and a map of the school and the gunman's route.

Director McCraw’s reference materials for his testimony before the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans are provided here. #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/7pONvTh95e — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) June 21, 2022

9 a.m. – The first public hearing of the Texas Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans begins.

8 a.m. – Texas Department of Public Safety officials arrive at the Texas State Capitol with investigation material related to the Uvalde school shooting, ahead of the start of the committee hearing at 9 a.m. Among the materials is a part of the door to the classroom to show how its locking mechanism worked.

RIGHT NOW: @TxDPS walks into the State Capitol with investigation material surrounding the #Uvalde #RobbElementary School shooting. The ‘Special Committee to Protect All Texans’ meeting begins at 9am. @KVUE https://t.co/J0aTKJcpnt pic.twitter.com/wcXC0dIS0w — Natalie Haddad (@natalieontv) June 21, 2022

Previous reporting:

State Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville), chair of the Special Committee to Protect All Texans, has said the people of Uvalde deserve transparency.

But Democratic state lawmakers are still calling on their colleagues across the aisle to do more to address gun violence. Members of the Senate Democratic Caucus renewed their calls for a special session on Monday, saying the next school year starts in 56 days and lawmakers cannot wait that long to address gun violence.

Earlier in June, Abbott requested special legislative committees meet in response to the shooting at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School, where 19 students and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman.

"After all these recent mass shootings, the Legislature convenes in the regular session and makes it easier to obtain and carry weapons while still failing to adequately fund mental health care. Texas is dead last in the country for access to help, to mental health care," Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) said. "We are 56 days away from the school year starting. We must take action to ensure that another group of parents are not planning funerals instead of planning summer vacations or summer camp."

The formed committees are different from a special legislative session – which Democrats and at least a few Republicans have asked for since the Uvalde shooting.

Critics of the governor have argued that the time for committees has passed, pointing out that the Legislature also formed special committees after mass shootings in 2019 and those discussions did not prevent the Uvalde school shooting from happening.

The Texas Senate's Special Committee to Protect All Texans will have its first meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday and it will be open to the public. Meanwhile, the House Investigative Committee will also have another private meeting. That committee has been meeting since the beginning of the month, investigating law enforcement's response to the Uvalde shooting.

