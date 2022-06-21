DPS: Husband of murdered Uvalde teacher knew she was shot, dying. When he tried to help, he was detained

The husband of late Uvalde school teacher Eva Mireles is an officer who responded to scene. He knew his wife had been shot. When he tried to help, he was detained.

AUSTIN, Texas — On May 24, 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. One of those two teachers was Eva Mireles.

Nearly one month later, we're learning more details about what happened that day. Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw told the Texas Senate in a hearing Tuesday that Mireles' husband – a police officer who responded to the scene – knew his wife had been shot and was detained and had his gun taken from him when he tried to go into the classroom.

"We got an officer whose wife called him and said she'd been shot and she's dying," McCraw said. "He tried to move forward into the hallway. He was detained, and they took his gun away from him and escorted him off the scene."

McCraw's part of the testimony lasted for hours on Tuesday. McCraw also showed the Texas Senate a more detailed timeline of events from the day of the shooting. He also criticized Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief who was in charge.

"The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children," McCraw said.

The special hearing comes one day after WFAA sister station, KVUE, exclusively obtained surveillance footage from inside Robb Elementary School on the day of the May 24 shooting.

The footage shows multiple officers inside the building with rifles and at least one ballistic shield, 19 minutes after the gunman arrived. They didn't enter the classroom the shooter was inside for nearly another hour.

