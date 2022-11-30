The lawsuit lists several defendants including Uvalde CISD, DPS, San Antonio's SWAT team and more.

UVALDE, Texas — Families of the victims, school personnel, children and survivors have filed a $27 billion class action lawsuit against Uvalde CISD seeking damages for physical and psychological trauma caused by the shooting, according to a lawsuit obtained by KENS 5.

The lawsuit states that surviving children have reported having nightmares, seeing bodies, severe anxiety, emotional changes, anger, separation anxiety and thoughts of suicide following the deadly shooting that took place at Robb Elementary on May 24.

Parents are fearful for their children's safety and well-being, and they too are traumatized after experiencing the changes they are seeing in their children, the lawsuit said.

The parties filing the lawsuit are represented by the the Bonner Law Firm out of Dallas and the Evans Law Firm in Uvalde.

Along with the lawsuit, survivors are demanding policy changes in not only law enforcement, but the school system as well. Uvalde CISD along with those who responded to the shooting have been criticized for the lack of accountability and the overall response to the shooting, among other things.

The lawsuit criticizes the actions of Uvalde CISD, the Texas Department of Public Safety, San Antonio Police Department's SWAT unit, Uvalde's Sheriff's office, and Border Patrol saying they "fundamentally strayed from conducting themselves in conformity with what they knew to be the well-established protocols and standards for responding to an active shooter." The class action lawsuit also places blame on the gun manufacturer and seller, Daniel Defense.

The lawsuit lists several defendents including both organizations and individuals involved in the shooting response.