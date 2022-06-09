UvaldeStrong: Texas teachers, students show love for Uvalde students on 1st day back in school since shooting

While most school districts resumed class in middle to late August, Uvalde CISD delayed the first day.

TEXAS, USA — More than three months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, Uvalde CISD students and staff returned for the new school year.

Robb Elementary was closed after a gunman entered a 4th grade classroom and killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24. It happened during the last week of the 2021-2022 school year.

While most school districts resumed class in middle to late August, Uvalde CISD delayed the first day until Sept. 6.

So, as these students returned to the classroom for the first time, teachers, students and communities all throughout Texas joined in on the #UvaldeStrong movement, donning their maroon and white colors to show their support.

Texas is behind you, Uvalde.

Here's some of the supporting messages and posts we could find on social media:

Garland ISD employee with her daughter:

Lewisville HS English Department:

Lewisville High School English department is showing support for Uvalde ISD. #UvaldeStrong pic.twitter.com/Z3HEK8ybce — Emma Labedis (@ELabedis) September 6, 2022

Hebron High 9th grade teachers:

Our hearts are with @Uvalde_CISD today in @LewisvilleISD! Our @hebron9th team sends our love and well wishes for a wonderful start of school today! #UvaldeStrong pic.twitter.com/kZ9M9U7Z2W — Amanda Werneke (@Wernekea) September 6, 2022

Alvarado ISD transportation:

Irving ISD sign:

Lake Highlands (Richardson ISD) girls soccer:

Carroll ISD teachers:

Mansfield ISD Digital Learning Team:

We stand with the people of Uvalde as they return to school today. Our hearts are with you! #UvaldeStrong #MISDStrong #MISDdigital @mansfieldisd pic.twitter.com/AYkIG6afUN — MISD Digital Learning Team (@MISDDLTeam) September 6, 2022

Arlington ISD teachers:

Irving ISD teacher:

Irving High administration team:

Irving High administration team represents Uvalde CISD! Wearing maroon and white to show our support! ♥️♥️ @Uvalde_CISD #uvaldestrong pic.twitter.com/buZ4yvlZ6E — Mrs_Smith (@smith_vle) September 6, 2022

Mrs. Casana's elementary school class:

Ms. Vincenzo's class:

PKB is sending lots of love & hugs to Uvalde today on their first day of school ❤️ #UvaldeStrong pic.twitter.com/tFHUiEjFYN — Annmarie Vincenzo (@Miss_Vincenzo_) September 6, 2022

Marco De La Fuente, Briscoe Junior High in LCISD:

Wearing matron to show support for #UvaldeStrong praying for all students and staff as they go back to school. pic.twitter.com/K7h5lfKI74 — Marco De La Fuente (@MrDLF80) September 6, 2022

San Antonio student:

Aldine ISD teachers:

Austin mom and kids:

We headed out the door in solidarity with the families in Uvalde who are beginning a new school year today. This @MomsDemand mama will continue to fight for stronger gun laws. Sending our love.#uvaldestrong #momsdemandaction @LivesRobbed pic.twitter.com/gdZYfZcfi9 — Stephanie Bazan (@stephbazan) September 6, 2022

Sheldon ISD STEM teacher:

Sending all the love to Uvalde today #UvaldeStrong pic.twitter.com/v5PzauJNwm — Madison Philip (@Mrs_Philip14) September 6, 2022

Lubbock ISD teachers and students:

Our #WolffarthFamily stands with @Uvalde_CISD. Sending lots of love, support, and prayers to the students, educators, and their families as they return to school. ❤️🤍#UvaldeStrong#WeAreLubbockISD pic.twitter.com/CoVoXni0sM — Wolffarth Elementary (@WolffarthES) September 6, 2022

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD students:

Paso Del Norte Fine Arts Academy students:

Kahla Middle School (Cypress-Fairbanks ISD):

McGown Elementary School (Cypress-Fairbanks ISD):

Patterson Elementary School (Houston ISD):

Lampasas soccer team:

Benito Martinez Elementary:

Our hearts are with those little ones as they go back into the classroom in Uvalde. We stand with you and hope you have a great school year. #UvaldeStrong pic.twitter.com/zc4Dentzup — Victoria Navarro (@MsNavarro_BMES) September 6, 2022

Tom C. Clark High School track team:

🐾 XC supporting all Uvalde staff and students on the 1st day back to school. @NISDClark #NisdStrong #UvaldeStrong pic.twitter.com/NVk6fTPg99 — Anne (@anne_ager) September 6, 2022

College Station High School softball and cheer:

Tomball ISD teachers:

Houston ISD teacher:

