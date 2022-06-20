Victims’ families demand police accountability during Uvalde CISD school board meeting

Several who spoke asked that the board fire Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — They’d never spoken at a school board meeting before.

They’d never even attended one.

But on Monday night, parents of children lost at Robb Elementary stood shaking at a podium and told Uvalde Consolidated ISD board members something must be done.

“I’m here to talk about accountability,” one father told school board members.

“I’d like for each one of you to imagine what it must have felt like to wait for 77 long minutes - an eternity for kids - when someone finally decided to breach and take down the suspect.”

Several parents asked the board to fire school district police chief Pete Arredondo, who’s been called the scene commander at Robb Elementary on May 24 when an 18-year-old armed with an AR-15 killed 19 students and two teachers.

Arredondo told The Texas Tribune he did not consider himself the scene commander.

The shooter was on school grounds for 77 minutes before police entered the classroom and killed him.

“I had an officer from every department look me in the eye because I was trying to so hard to get in there and ask me to trust them. How are we supposed to continue our lives here knowing those people supposed to protect us, let down our family?” asked another father who lost his daughter.

Sixteen-year-old Lyliana Garcia, daughter of teacher, Irma Garcia, spoke Monday night saying she needed to share her family’s pain with the board.

“At the age of 16, an age when a girl needs her parents the most, I’m trying to fill the shoes of both my beloved mother and father to the best I can. A burden no one my age should have to go through,” Garcia said.

Garcia relayed a question that her 12-year-old sister continues to ask.