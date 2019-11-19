LONGVIEW, Texas — The Spring Hill Panthers made history this season by clinching a spot in the University Interscholastic League Texas high school football playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

They also recorded their first playoff win since 2004.

The key to success you ask - the offensive line.

Check out the video above to learn more about the five offensive linemen and see whey they are perhaps the most integral piece of the Panthers' puzzle.

To see CBS19's docuseries, "PRIDE: All Hail Spring Hill," click here.

