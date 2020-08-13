Sprouts Farmers Market confirms two COVID-19 cases, company ensures safety for employees, customers

An employee with Sprouts Farmers Market is concerned the company is not "taking the proper steps and precautions."

An employee. who chooses not to reveal their identity, is concerned the company is not "taking the proper steps and precautions." Sprouts ensures the company is following the necessary precautions to keep employees and customers safe.

The employee says the company enlists a cleaning crew to come in to the store at night to sanitize. The staffer says the next day food debris is still visible alluding that the area wasn't cleaned properly.

"They rely on us to take our own temperatures and self report and I feel like they aren't doing what's needed. [As for the] time clocks, there's only one time clock and you punch in with your finger and people aren't sanitizing after they touch it." the staffer said.

According to Sprouts, the company is following CDC and other health authority guidelines for cleaning the stores. They "frequently sanitize and disinfect high touch areas" such as restrooms, carts, food prep areas and checkout lanes. The company says the Tyler location recently passed all health inspections with no reported issues.

If you visit the store, you'll notice hand sanitation stations, signage for mask requirements and markers for social distance shopping. Sprouts says, if an employee is asked to self-quarantine, they are eligible to receive "quarantine pay" along with more benefits listed on the company's website.

Although cases are becoming more prevalent across the area, Sprouts ensures, "the health and safety of [its] team members and customers is [its] first priority."

Full statement from Sprouts Farmers Market: