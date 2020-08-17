Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q becomes Tyler Historic Landmark

Stanley’s has been serving pit-smoked BBQ since 1958.

TYLER, Texas — Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q has become a Tyler Historic Landmark.

The site was a BBQ restaurant for two previous owners before being bought and renamed by J.D. Stanley in the late 50s, according to the restaurant's website.

In 2006, J.D. passed, and the family was no longer able to continue operating the restaurant. That's when current owners Nick and Jen Pencis took over.

According to the Texas Historical Commission, Recorded Texas Historic Landmarks (RTHLs) are properties judged to be historically and architecturally significant.

Buildings must be at least 50-years-old and are judged worthy of preservation for their architectural and historical associations.