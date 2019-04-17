SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Commission on Jail Standards recently found the Smith County Jail was non-compliant in regards to a lack of exercise given to some inmates.

According to the TCJS, each facility shall have and implement a written plan, approved by the Commission, for inmate physical exercise and physical recreation. Documentation of physical exercise and physical recreation shall be maintained for Commission review.

The Commission noted each inmate shall be allowed one hour of supervised physical exercise or physical recreation at least three days a week.

The TCJS says, while reviewing inmate recreation logs, it was determined Smith County Jail staff is not offering one hour of supervised physical exercise or physical recreation at least three days per week to the inmates on the second and third floors of the Smith County Jail.

