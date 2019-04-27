TYLER, Texas — A Facebook video that has been shared more than 10,000 times is bringing attention to a Tyler nail salon, but not in a positive way.

"When I was getting ready to leave, I noticed a detective coming in," a longtime customer of Glamour Nails, Andrian O'Hara, said.

O'Hara says she went to the salon on Wednesday hoping to get a touch-up but was told the technician who typically does her nails was not available. As she was leaving, she noticed a detective with the Tyler Police Department and decided to stay to find out why the detective was at the business.

"When the lady gave her name and said that she was a detective with Tyler PD and the reason she was here is because one of the clients had contracted a staph infection after getting her nails done here," O'Hara said. "And she said that the lady had passed and she basically was investigating it."

According to Tyler PD, officers responded to a call of a deceased person on April 19 after being dispatched by EMS. The person has been identified as 49-year-old Carla Reese, a mother of two from Vernon, Texas.

At this time, police say they are awaiting autopsy results to confirm Reese's cause of death. They also say it has yet been decided if her death was related to services received at Glamour Nails.

However, family and friends of Reese say otherwise. Friends, Shannon Allen, and Mary Buckles told CBS19 that Reese went to the salon on April 8 to have a broken nail redone. They say by April 10, she had begun to feel ill and went to the doctor for treatment.

"Whether she contracted it here or not, I really just posted the video trying to let people know what was going on," O'Hara said. "I didn't know it was going to go viral like it did. I'm not out to get nobody, I'm not trying to put nobody out of business."

Under the Facebook video, former and current customers of Glamour Nails have shared their complaints and unfortunate experiences, warning others to stay clear.

O'Hara says one of the owners of the salon reached out to her through Facebook on Thursday to ask that she remove the video.

"Basically, she was saying that the lady who lost her life she already had the infection on her hand," O'Hara said. "Anyone knows, if you’re in this line of work whether it’s hair, facial or whatever service you’re going to perform on a client, you are supposed to do some kind of analysis. If that is the case and this woman did already have this on her, you as a licensed professional, should not have never serviced her.”

According to standards set by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, cosmetology salons are inspected at least once every two years.

"If it is found during the investigation or during the course of a routine inspection that there are items that need to be addressed, be it safety or sanitation concerns, we’ll return and make sure that those concerns have been adequately addressed," a TDLR media relations representative, Tela Mange, said.

Mange says there are roughly 7,000 manicure or manicure/esthetician salons in Texas, in addition to nearly 20,000 full-service beauty salons. Which may or not actually provide manicures and pedicures, although they are allowed to do so. There are only 37 inspectors assigned to these businesses.

"One thing that we rely on as well, is the thousands of extra eyes and ears that we have out there, folks who are visiting salons every day," Mange said. "If you see something, let us know because the reputable salons will do everything they can to make sure that people are taken care of and that sanitation standards are adhered to."

In the case of Glamour Nails, Mange confirms that TDLR has an opened investigation at the request of Tyler PD.

"There are certain procedures that they're supposed to go through to make sure that everything's clean," Mange said. "Think about it, your hands and your feet and other people's hands and feet have been a lot of places so you want to go someplace that takes sanitation very seriously. And that's not to say that Glamour Nails didn't take it very seriously."

Mange says with places like nail salons, it is important the customers are also observant during visits.

"When you go in, ask to see the license for the salon," Mange said. "Ask to see the license for the specific person who is going to be doing your nails. When people are using the foot tubs, are they cleaning them and disinfecting them afterward? When they're getting the tools out to work on your feet or your hands, have the materials been sterilized? Have they been cleaned? Because it should be cleaned every single time a new client comes in."

Even though the cause of death in the case of Carla Reese has not been identified. O'Hara says she has heard enough and came to the conclusion of whether or not she wants to continue to be a customer of Glamour Nails.

"I will not be coming back to Glamour Nails," O'Hara said. "I'm a licensed cosmetologist, so a situation like this I take that to heart because this is my line of work. If you're going to take people's money and you're going to service them, I feel like they have the right to know and let them decide if they still want to come here and get those services done."

If you have a complaint or would like to report a cosmetology business, you can do so on the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation's website.