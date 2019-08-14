The State Fair of Texas introduces its top 10 finalists for its 15th annual Big Tex Choice Awards.

The State Fair announced Wednesday morning which food creations made the cut, showcasing a variety of sweet and savory foods.

The finalists will then compete for three winning titles: "Best Taste - Sweet," "Best Taste - Savory," and "Most Creative."

Here's what foods made the list:



Savory Finalists

Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl by Stephen Alade

A very colorful dish! Grilled Carribean shrimp in a spicy tropical glaze served with yellow rice and a vegetable stir fry of carrots, ginger, red peppers, scallions, carrots and kale

A Texas-sized burrito filled with smoky BBQ burnt ends, slathered on jalapeno cream cheese, bacon, a Mexican-blend cheese, mildly spicy diced jalapenos. It's then quickly fried and served with a side of panko-crusted onion rings sprinkled with BBQ seasoning and a cherry pepper topper.

A handheld treat of slow-cooked barbacoa held in an ice cream cone-shaped tortilla mixed with black beans, cilantro lime rice. It's topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo, some queso fresco.

Best way to describe this dish -- your favorite Italian flavors with a Southern flair. A fettuccine alfredo fried ball of chicken bites, mozzarella cheese, prepared with alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, Italian parsley, fresh basil and cracked pepper. It comes with flash-fried lemon pepper asparagus spears and a garlic parmesan baguette.

It's grandma's original recipe but add in the bacon and diced jalapenos. Savor these fluffy pillows of fried goodness -- cream corn, kernel corn, sour cream, cornbread mix, and cheddar cheese. Don't forget the to dip them in the cream corn queso blanco!

Sweet Finalists

Big Red® Chicken Bread by Brent & Juan Reaves

Sweet and salty, savory fried chicken resting on a light and fluffy, Big Red flavored frosted doughnut

Fresh fruit wedges deep-fried and coated in a secret confection then garnished with creamy whipped topping and warm caramel sauce. Sweet tooth lovers can add on more toppings if you dare: candy, walnuts, pecans, berries, chocolate chips

A creamy mango twist fried and drizzled with a citrus glaze. It comes with a side of strawberry-mango sorbet.

A wonderful marriage of peanut butter and chocolate: a peanut butter cup cookie with vanilla ice cream -- covered in caramel and chocolate drizzle, whip cream and a cherry

Thin chocolate chip cookies crushed mixed with cream cheese and white chocolate chips then rolled into balls -- coated in a golden breading of vanilla wafers, corn flakes, cinnamon and nutmeg and then fried to perfection. It's drizzled with chocolate syrup and a cherry.

The winners will be announced at this year's Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Tower Building at Fair Park.

The State Fair of Texas celebrates all aspects of Lone Star culture during a 24-day extravaganza from Friday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 20. at Fair Park in Dallas.

