What's next for migrant survivors in San Antonio?

After 51 migrants died after being abandoned in a semitruck, a Tyler immigration representative speaks about what's next for the victims.

TYLER, Texas — The death toll has risen to 51 after a large group of migrants were found in an abandoned tractor-trailer yesterday in San Antonio.

A representative with the Hispanic American Association spoke about why people risk their lives to come to America and what’s next for the survivors.

"It brings to the forefront that human trafficking problem that we have in Texas," said Gilbert Urbina, an accredited representative with HAA.

According to officials, Monday's discovery was one of the deadliest human smuggling situations in the United States.

Officials identified victims from at least three countries, Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, who made the grueling journey to cross the US border.

"They want to come here to find a better life," Urbina said. "Lack of employment is not a deterrent. It's actually a draw to them, so right now people at fast food restaurants, hotels, [and] construction industry, there's a draw because there's lack of people doing work. They know when they get here, they're gonna find work."

Federal law enforcement officials confirmed that 12 adults and four children survived the journey and were treated at the hospital for heat-related injuries.

So what about the people who survived this? What’s next for them?

"If they testify against the people who brought them they would qualify for a possible U visa, which is a victim of crime visa," Urbina said. "So even though they may have made arrangements with the smugglers, because of what happened to them, they would qualify to [get] a visa as witnesses to testify. Ultimately, they'll still get to stay in the United States."

Now for other migrants who make their way to East Texas, Urbina said the HAA would help them become citizens but many choose a different route.

"There's a lot of steps and a lot of things," Urbina said. "People have to wait for years, so the people who are doing it legally have to wait in line for years. That's why people take that option and take that risk by coming through an 18-wheeler because it's a quick way for legalization."