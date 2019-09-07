HOUSTON — American Airlines is apologizing to a Houston doctor after the doctor was briefly removed from a flight because of her clothing.

According to her Twitter account, Dr. Tisha Rowe was trying to board a Houston-bound American Airlines flight in Kingston, Jamaica the morning of Sunday, June 30th.

"So American Airlines just told me I couldn’t board the flight without putting a jacket over my assets. My shorts covered everything but apparently was too distracting to enter the plane. I guess that’s why they are American Airlines?"

In a series of tweets, Rowe, who was travelling with her five-year old son, said her shorts were deemed too distracted.

She wrote that "we are policed for being black. Our bodies are over sexualized as women and we must adjust to make everyone around us comfortable. I’ve seen white women with much shorter shorts board a plane without a blink of an eye. I guess if it’s a nice ass vs a @Serena booty it’s okay."

Rowe wrote that American Airlines asked her to cover up if she wanted to board the plane. Rowe says she had to walk down the aisle, wrapped in a blanket, in order to get to her seat.

In a statement, the airline says:

“We were concerned about Dr. Rowe’s comments, and reached out to her and our team at the Kingston airport to gather more information about what occurred. We apologize to Dr. Rowe and her son for their experience, and have fully refunded their travel. We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us.”

KHOU 11 reviewed the rules for American Airlines passengers. It asks that passengers, "Dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed."

American Airlines

KHOU 11 is hoping to interview Dr. Rowe. Look for the interview TONIGHT AT 10.