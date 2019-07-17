BEAUMONT, Texas — The last 10 days have been some of the toughest for Eric Martin and his family.

"I called him that Friday and he didn't answer the phone, and then I called him again that Friday and he didn't answer the phone," Martin said. "And he never goes that long without answering his phone he always calls back," Martin said.

His brother, 31-year-old Terrell Martin, was last seen July 5.

The aspiring musician was leaving the house with his bass guitar.

No one has seen or heard from him since.

"That's when I started getting a little alarmed because he'd always call me back, and then Sunday comes then Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, still nothing," Martin said.

Terrell is an Army veteran.

Doctors diagnosed him with PTSD less than a month ago.

His family has tried doing everything to find him, even turning to social media for help.

"If we could just know that he's well and he's okay, it would be a burden lifted a little bit. Just to hear somebody say 'hey, he just took some time off we'd be cool with that,'" Martin said.

Family said he has a noticeable neck tattoo of a feather behind his right ear, and said it may help someone recognize him.

Eric said he's staying positive, hoping his brother will be found safe.

"I'm a man of faith, I don't fear for the worst. A pray to God that he's okay and I believe he's okay. We just want to know where he's at," Martin said.