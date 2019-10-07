This story has been thoroughly updated after a police news conference.

A search continues for a toddler after a relative was taken into custody and questioned in connection to the case Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Cedrick Jackson, 18-months-old, had recently been placed in the custody of his aunt, who called police Wednesday morning to report the toddler was missing, said Maj. Max Geron during a news conference.

The aunt told police that she put Cedrick to bed at about 11 p.m. Tuesday and woke up to discover him missing almost seven hours later at her Lake Highlands condominium.

When she had last seen Cedrick, he was wearing only a diaper.

Geron confirmed that a child inside the condo told Cedrick's aunt that she saw someone that looked like a relative take the toddler from the home overnight.

She said she hid when she saw the man and didn't say anything until the next morning because she was afraid, police sources said.

That morning, the door of the condo was found unlocked.

Police identified the relative as a step-grandfather, who was located in Colleyville and questioned. Geron said the Cedrick wasn't with the relative when he was found. He's now in a Keller jail on unrelated charges.

According to police sources, there was a conflict between the relative and the aunt prior to Cedrick's abduction.

"We still don't know who has the child or who took the child," Geron said of the continued investigation.

He said police have scoured the area around the Twin Creek condominiums, where the toddler was last seen. He also said both Cedrick's parents and aunt were taken to Dallas police headquarters for questioning.

While Geron said the child said the man who entered the home looked like a relative, police are looking into the possibility of a second person of interest. The girl described the man as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 170 to 180 pounds and about 47 years old.

"I will tell you at this point, we don't know if that suspect is the person who is in custody in Keller or we are looking for a separate suspect that happens to be that same description," Geron said.

Anyone who has seen Cedrick is asked to call 911 or the Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

