Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for November

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will be providing more than $310 million in emergency food benefits for the month of November.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November 2021. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.

"Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can put food on the table throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to HHSC and USDA for ensuring these resources reach Texans across the state."

"We are proud to be able to help Texans get nutritious food for their families and have peace of mind as they celebrate the holiday season together," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients.

These benefits vary based on family size, but all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Nov. 30th.

The emergency November allotments are in addition to the more than $4.8 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

