Gas prices continue to rise across the state, starting at $3.38 a gallon

In one week, Texans saw a 20 cents jump in gas prices.

The rise of inflation continues to have an effect on gasoline and Texans throughout the state.

Statewide gas prices have risen to $3.38 a gallon, that's the highest it's been since 2014 according to AAA of Texas.

Consumers are beginning to notice the increase at the pumps as they fill up.

“I come here every Thursday and last time it was $3.39 and now it’s $3.59 and I thought oh my goodness…$20 cents in one week is quite a jump,” Bobby Hill, gas consumer said.

Experts say the cause of inflation is due to several factors…but one of the most current ones is the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia is one of the world's top oil producers, Russia could either cut off some of that supply, or all of it could be removed,” Daniel Armbruster, Spokesperson for AAA said. “So you're looking at about 5 million barrels of oil a day on the global market.”

With supply and demand already at a nationwide issue, drivers could possibly see gas prices continue to go up in the upcoming months.

“Market analysts who are observing the crude oil and gas markets are pretty certain that we will continue to see an increase in gas prices,” Armbruster said. “Four dollar gas will definitely be a possibility as we get into later in March and April.”

Experts advise following these tips to save money on gas before you make your next trip to the gas station.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.