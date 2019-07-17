HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was fatally shot as she and her husband drove home from a doctor's appointment in west Harris County on Tuesday evening, the sheriff's office said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 62-year-old victim may have been an innocent bystander caught in the middle of a road rage dispute.

The shooting happened on Old Greenhouse Road near Windy Stone Drive at about 6:20 p.m.

The woman's husband, 66, was behind the wheel at the time. He said he thought they were hearing fireworks, but when he looked over at his wife she had a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, identified as Saron James, was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

"Very sad," tweeted the sheriff. "Our investigators are on it and have worked around the clock. According to Mr. James, he and his wife were minutes from home and discussing their dinner plans when shots rang out."

Deputies are looking for a white Audi SUV traveling in the opposite direction on the same street at the time of the shooting. The Audi was reportedly driven by a black male, early 20’s, with curls. Witnesses said at least two other people were in the Audi.

They are also still looking for the suspect and ask anyone with information to call 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM