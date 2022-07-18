Texas Airbnb host-guests earned $75 million last summer

TEXAS, USA — Texas Airbnb hosts who also were also Airbnb guests made about $75 million last summer, according to new data from the vacation rental company.
The funds put Texas in third place in terms of host-guest earnings across the country. Florida takes second place with over $120 million for host-guests last summer, and California takes first place with roughly $175 million.
New York took fourth place and Colorado took fifth place with over $60 million and about $45 million, respectively.
Renting out to guests while vacationing themselves is one of the instances in which over 60% of hosts said they listed their residence on Airbnb.
According to Airbnb, nearly 1 in 5 hosts were also guests last summer, earning over $1 billion between June and August alone.
"We are a family of four that travels to France for the summer every year to visit our family," said Airbnb user Janet, who hosts Blissfully Wild in Idyllwild-Pine Cove, California. "While we are away, we are able to earn enough income to pay for the tickets, airport parking, dog care and then some. These trips were a financial burden for years until we discovered your platform. Now we go and are so much more relaxed with the entire process and have enjoyed the income so much that we rent out the house once or twice a month now and use those weekends to make extra income while also paying for little obscure mini breaks."
