UT System invests in new mental health resources for 2023 fall semester

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: The video above was originally published on Novemeber 2022.
The University of Texas System Board of Regents is launching new mental health resources for students across their 14 UT insitutions starting in the 2023 fall semester.
According to the board, this new program will be completely free and administered in partnership with Forth Worth-based TimelyCare.
TimelyCare is a well known virtual health and well-being provider in higher education that serves more than two million students at 300 campuses across the country.
“One in every 10 TimelyCare employees has earned a degree from a UT institution, so expanding equitable access to care across the state isn’t just business, it’s personal,” said TimelyCare CEO and co-founder Luke Hejl. “We are proud to deliver best-in-class health and well-being solutions to help students thrive in all aspects of their lives."
Students will have 24/7 access to a variety of virtual care options such as:
- On-demand mental health and emotional support
- Scheduled mental health counseling sessions
- Psychiatry services
- Health coaching
- Care navigation
- Peer support community
- Digital self-care content
This partnership will be a $16.5 million investment towards students' mental health and other resources such as alcohol and drug education across UT academic and health instiutions.
According to a report by the National Institute of Health (NIH), mental health challenges significantly affect academic achievement and graduation rates in postsecondary education.
“The health and safety of students is always our top priority,” said UT Board of Regents Chair Kevin P. Eltife. “We are committed to continuous enhancements that improve student health and educational success outcomes.”