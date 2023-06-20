UT System invests in new mental health resources for 2023 fall semester

This partnership will be a $16.5 million investment towards students' mental health and other resources such as alcohol and drug education across UT institutions.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents is launching new mental health resources for students across their 14 UT insitutions starting in the 2023 fall semester.

According to the board, this new program will be completely free and administered in partnership with Forth Worth-based TimelyCare.

TimelyCare is a well known virtual health and well-being provider in higher education that serves more than two million students at 300 campuses across the country.

“One in every 10 TimelyCare employees has earned a degree from a UT institution, so expanding equitable access to care across the state isn’t just business, it’s personal,” said TimelyCare CEO and co-founder Luke Hejl. “We are proud to deliver best-in-class health and well-being solutions to help students thrive in all aspects of their lives."

Students will have 24/7 access to a variety of virtual care options such as:

On-demand mental health and emotional support

Scheduled mental health counseling sessions

Psychiatry services

Health coaching

Care navigation

Peer support community

Digital self-care content

This partnership will be a $16.5 million investment towards students' mental health and other resources such as alcohol and drug education across UT academic and health instiutions.

According to a report by the National Institute of Health (NIH), mental health challenges significantly affect academic achievement and graduation rates in postsecondary education.