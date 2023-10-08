Gov. Abbott issues wildfire disaster declaration across Texas

In East Texas, there are 20 counties under a burn ban.

TEXAS, USA — Editor's Note: The video above aired on Aug. 2023.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Friday across Texas due to the wildfires that began on July 24.

According to the declaration, the wildfires pose an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in multiple counties across Texas.

The declaration also addresses the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster in Texas.