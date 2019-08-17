NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents has confirmed a new president of the university.

Dr. Scott Gordon will become the ninth president of the university. He was confirmed Saturday, August 17, 2019 during a special meeting.

Gordon is currently serving as Eastern Washington University provost and has overseen more than 500 faculty members in 6 academic colleges.

Gordon is a first-generation college student and received a bachelor’s degree in biology from the State University of New York at Cortland. He went on to earn his master’s and doctorate on botany and mycology from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and hold certificates from the Harvard University Graduate School of Education in educational management.

Gordon succeeds Dr. Baker Pattillo, who was SFA president from 2006 until his death in December 2018. Dr. Steve Westbrook, SFA vice president for university affairs, served as interim president of the university.

“Dr. Gordon has a track record of success in higher education, and with his energy, integrity and compassion, we look forward to the new ideas that he will bring as the next president of SFA,” Bridgettee Henderson, chair of the board said. “We believe he will be a thoughtful leader who will work tirelessly alongside faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as the broader SFA community, to strengthen the university and ensure the brightest possible future as we embark on SFA’s second century of educational excellence, growth and innovation.”

Gordon is also expected to speak on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth Friday Luncheon at The Fredonia Hotel and Convention Center. For ticket information, call (936) 560-5533.

For more information about SFA’s presidential search process, visit http://www.sfasu.edu/about-sfa/presidential-search.