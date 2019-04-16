ALTO, Texas —

It's day two of the cleanup process and still debris is still scattered throughout the Alto after two tornadoes tore through the area over the weekend.

Oncor Electric has brought in employees from all over the state who have been working on getting power lines and power poles restored since the storm hit.

The Alto Police Department estimates 125 homes were damaged and approximately 45 more were destroyed.

"We've been in contact with FEMA there are some numbers we have to meet to get them down here," APD Chief Jeremy Jackson. "Whether we meet those numbers, that's yet to be determined. Right now we're in the clean-up stage. We went from search and rescue to the clean-up phase. We're starting to get a bunch of the debris and trees that's [sic] in the city street and debris in ditches cleaned up."

As of Monday, the APD says about 60% of power had been restored to homes throughout the area. They estimate the clean-up process could take anywhere from a week to 10 days.

