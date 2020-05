Just over 1,200 Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative, Inc. customers are with out power after Sunday storms came through the area.

According to the electric cooperative, high winds and hail have knocked down trees and broken poles causing the current outage.

The company covers Bowie, Cass, Red River, Franklin, Morris and a small portion of Little River County in Arkansas.

