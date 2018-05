Tyler Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire off east 2nd Street.

The fire likely started from someone smoking in a downstairs bedroom, according to firefighters at the scene.

When they arrived, the fire had dwindled and was nearly out. The home has sustained smoke damage, freighters said.

An elderly woman was in the home. She reportedly has health and mobility issues.

This story will be updated.

© 2018 KYTX