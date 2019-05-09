WALLER, Texas — A 15-year-old student was struck and killed by a car near Waller High School early Thursday.

The incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. as the student walked on Fields Store Road north of Highway 290, according to the Waller Independent School District.

In a letter sent home to parents, the district's superintendent described the incident as "heartbreaking."

"While details of the accident are still unclear, I know we will continue to bond together as a WISD family," stated Superintendent Kevin Moran. "Please continue to keep your thoughts and support with all those involved. There are additional counselors and support staff available for anyone who needs help processing this tragedy."

Views from Air 11 showed that as of 9:40 a.m. the road in front of the high school remained blocked with the investigation still underway. It appeared the driver involved was in a small, dark red car. The sheriff's office said the driver stayed at the scene and spoke with deputies.

No charges are expected to be filed since the student ran out in front of the vehicle.

At the time of the apparent accident, the school district said the student was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, however.

Here is the full notice sent home to parents:

Dear Waller ISD Family,

With deepest sadness, I need to inform you all that we tragically lost the Waller High School student who was struck by a vehicle near WHS this morning. The loss of a student, for any reason, is heartbreaking. Traffic in the area will be affected during the investigation. While details of the accident are still unclear, I know we will continue to bond together as a WISD family. Please continue to keep your thoughts and support with all those involved. There are additional counselors and support staff available for anyone who needs help processing this tragedy.

Thank you in advance for your support during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Kevin Moran

Superintendent

