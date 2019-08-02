HOUSTON — Most schools around the state hold a celebration for the first 100 days of the school year.

However, in Houston, one school honors their hometown hero by partying it up on the 99th day.

Moore Elementary School celebrated 99 days in school to pay homage to Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

The students dressed up in Watt jerseys and hats, but it was one boy who caught the NFL star player's eye.

Malinda Ross, a teacher at MES, tweeted a picture of two of her students in their Texans gear to Watt on Tuesday.

One of the children had an official NFL licensed jersey on while the other had a homemade version. The child wore a navy blue shirt with the number 99 made out of paper safety pinned to it.

When Watt saw the photo, he immediately reached back out to Ross saying:

It's no wonder everyone loves Watt.