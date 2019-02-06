TYLER, Texas — The building that once housed the Dixie School and Dixie Elementary is full of history and life lessons for its students.

"Dixie means family, community, history," said Mary June Grier Goodson, class of '68.

The school opened its doors in 1924 as an elementary and junior high. In 1956, Tyler Independent School District incorporated Dixie and it became just an elementary school. Then in 1978, it moved to a new location.

"Many of us have not stepped foot on this campus since the late 70's," Karla Priddy Haynes, class of '74.

The building is now Christian Heritage School.

"They've kept the architecture, they've kept just the vintage look of the school, you walk in now it looks just like it did when we left," explained Cheryl Coats, class of '74.

Saturday morning, Dixie students and staff members gathered at the old school for its first reunion.

First stop on the tour, was an unplanned school assembly with the American pledge led by former principal Arliss Wilson.

Original Dixie School Committee

As the crowd walked down the hallways and looked into their former classrooms, memories resurfaced.

"I stood in a corner of the second grade room where I stood for talking my whole second grade," said Goodson. "I stood in the corner and I have a picture now."

Despite being at the school at different times, they said they all share a bond.

"Everybody had something in common you know no matter what year we walked those hallways."

The Original Dixie School Committee plans on having another reunion next year.

"This wasn't just a school reunion, it was like a family reunion," Coats said.