SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Sulphur Springs has a new police chief in town and for the first time in two years, there is also new fire chief.

After an open investigation with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement against former Public Safety Director, Jay Sanders, the city decided to give the title of 'Police Chief' to Jason Ricketson.

"Recently the police chief position came back open," Chief Ricketson said. "[I] showed a lot of interest in it. I was appointed by the council last night."

Chloe Bradford

Chief Ricketson has been working with the Sulphur Springs Police Department for more than 20 years and has always shown interest in a leadership position.

"I've been working towards this for many years," Chief Ricketson said. "I'm glad to have the opportunity to be the police chief for the city of Sulphur Springs."

His first order of business is to increase police presence throughout the city.

"The hardest part now is recruitment of officers," Chief Ricketson explained. "It's hard to get anybody who wants to be an officer anymore. It's pretty tough times."

New Fire Marshal/Chief David James began as an Assistant Fire Marshal and Captain. James says his work hours will be the same but duties will be different.

"My day to day duties now will be to supervise our crews and perform fire marshal duties throughout the city of Sulphur Springs," Fire Chief James explained.

The fire chief will also take on the public safety director position duties.

The public safety position was abolished after a city council meeting on Tuesday. Chief James says he is excited to take on the new role.

"We're going to try to continue to try and up the level of care we provide for our citizens and our population and we'll continue to stay forward," Chief James said.

Sulphur Spring's City Manager Marc Maxwell says with a vote of 6-1, council members decided to abolish the public safety director position entirely. The vote to erase the position had nothing to do with the investigation involving former director Jay Sanders as the investigation is now closed.