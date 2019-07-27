TYLER, Texas — Tyler is considered a "hot" market this summer, but not because of the temperature.

“Right now with the median level, the homes are available," Terosa Jones with the Miller Homes Group said.

Compared to last summer, sales in Tyler are up 1.6% to 827 single-family home sales, while the median price increased 5% to $210,000. That’s less than the state median, which is $245,000.

Jones explained this could be why Tyler is experiencing a "housing boom."

“There's a lot of new construction, apartments, new homes,” Jones said. “A lot of people moving in from different areas."

Specifically, a large number of people are coming to the Rose City from California.

“I actually think because of the wildfires out there,” Jones said. “And the economy out there, is really tight right now.”

Jones says the summer months have also contributed to the increase in homes being bought.

“Everyone is searching right now due to schools getting ready to start, new jobs are coming to the Tyler-Smith County area,” Jones said. “That really plays a big part in the housing market right now."

However, Tyler is not the only city experiencing this ‘housing boom'.

“The Flint/Bullard area is really growing because right now, that's where the property is that's available to develop,” Jones said.

Jones advises anyone looking to buy a home to shoot the best offer first. She says the interest rate on homes is staying steady and the housing boom could continue after the summer.