TYLER, Texas — Summer is here and there are many activities in North Tyler for children to have some fun.

From classes at the Glass Recreation Center to free summer programs at Bergfeld Park, Emmett Scott, and PT Cole. Kids around Tyler can enjoy various activities. Local creator Shay Flournoy is hoping her program can be added to the list.

"Everything in here, we're choosing to add something to their backpack the one they carry throughout their lives," Flournoy said.

She says she created Creative Minds Summer Camp as a place for kids to open their minds through art while learning various skills and curriculum.

"I wanted to offer something that not only challenges them creatively but was able to give them the learning that they need," Flournoy said.

According to her website, she is a certified child care director. She says there is so much art within Tyler and wants children to experience it.

"I'm here to offer something different," Flournoy said. "We're trying to show people that North Tyler has just as much as art and creativity as any other part in the world."

In an effort to let students get a glimpse of creativity she teaches students about science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM).

"A lot of the programs we do have here, they have a lot to offer. But, as far as really focusing on the art, in particular, we don't have it," Flournoy said. "I hope this allows them to open up. Open up creatively, physically and mentally to the art that's in the world."

The program is offered for children between the ages of 5-14. Children ages 15-17 may register to volunteer.

Camp cost is $25 dollars each week per child and with meals included. The program will continue until July 26.





