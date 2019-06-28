TYLER, Texas — Pools, lakes, oceans, and rivers, areas that can be dangerous for all, but especially for young children and infants.

"Drowning is the number one leading cause of death for children between one and four," mother Karah Harris said. "Why not take this opportunity to save our children, and if you never need it, great!"

Harris' daughter, Evaly is taking swim lessons at just 13 months old.

"Everything's 100% survival and safety oriented," Infant Swimming Resource Instructor Kim Utley said.

She starts lessons for kids at just six months old.

"As long as they're able to sit up independently, they're able to orient themselves in the water, roll onto their back to float and maintain floating until they can be rescued," Utley explained.

Swimming lessons usually start when the child is a year old or older.

"Generally, if they're a year old and walking they can swim with their head down and a horizontal posture, roll onto their back to float, rest, and breathe and then flip back over to continue swimming," Utley said.

Utley explained that lessons are one-on-one for 10 minutes a day Monday through Friday for about four to six weeks, depending on the child.

Normally the first few lessons are full of tears.

"She fussed pretty much every day of that session," Eleanor's mom, Brooke Dreiss said. "Then when we started this time, she has learned to swim, float, swim, in three weeks, and is completely done already."

Once a child is swimming easily Utley changes things up and takes them out of a swimsuit and puts them in clothes. She starts them in summer clothes, then long sleeves and pants, before putting them in full winter gear.

"The whole purpose of all of this is if she were to fall in any body of water that she would be able to save herself," Dreiss said.

Many drownings happen before an adult even notices, so this teaches them to get themselves out of the situation, or when they are tired, to roll onto their backs and float until someone notices and can help them.

Of course, the best way to avoid this situation is to have different layers of protection.

Active supervision

Locks and alarms on doors and gates

Fences around pools

If those fail, it comes down to one thing, "Your child's ability in the water, and that's what we do here is we teach them what to do once they do reach the water," Utley said.

Another thing to note, if a child goes missing and you are anywhere near a body of water make sure to check that first before looking elsewhere.