Super Shredder Days are coming up in Tyler and Longview, brought to you by Henry & Peters Certified Public Accountants and Ark-La-Tex Shredding Company.

CBS19, City of Tyler and Ark-La-Tex Shredding Company are teaming up on May 9 and May 10 to help you securely dispose of confidential information.

May 9 in Longview at 911 W Loop 281

May 10 at our Tyler studio at 2211 ESE Loop 323

Both locations will accept donations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, our Tyler location will have an electronics disposal area from the City of Tyler available at a disposal fee of:

Televisions - $5 each

Monitors - $5 each

Microwaves - $5 each

Commercial provider disposal fee for electronics is $8 per item.

For more information, call CBS19 at 903-581-2211 or email news@cbs19.tv.

