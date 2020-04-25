TYLER, Texas — It is no secret that high school seniors are missing out on a lot of traditional end of the year activities. However, a mom and daughter in Tyler are working to make sure every student feels special.

Diamond and Tiffanie Franklin created the Facebook group, "Adopt a Senior Tyler/East Texas."

The group matches high school seniors with "adopters" who send them gifts and words of encouragement.

"It's so exciting just to see how a stranger could love on you like that, and uplift you and they don't even know you," Diamond said.

In just four days, the group has more than 1,400 members and nearly ever senior has been adopted, including Diamond.

"Her name is Donna. She is so so sweet. and caring," Diamond said. "They treat you like they already been knowing you forever"

If you're interested in showing some of our east Texas senior graduates some well wishes, you can check out their Facebook page.