SURVIVING COVID-19: Kerri Esposito speaks with CBS19 about coronavirus battle

LONGVIEW, Texas — With all of the numbers and statistics on COVID-19, some are beginning to forget the human side of the pandemic.

CBS19 has set out to tell the stories of East Texans who have fought the coronavirus battle.

This week, we speak with Kerri Esposito, whose infection affected her husband, her children and their small business that had just opened months before the pandemic came to East Texas.

