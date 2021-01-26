Survivors set to gather at Auschwitz this week for Holocaust Remembrance Week

It has been 76 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

ODESSA, Texas — This week is Holocaust Remembrance Week. It marks 76 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.

On January 27, it will be the official International Holocaust Remembrance Day. This day will remember the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during World War II.

"I think it's a worthy thing to keep learning and then doing to prevent such a horror from happening again," says Rabbi Jordan Parr of Temple Beth El in Odessa. "We can all start by watching our language and just the way we talk to each other both in public and the way we talk about each other in private."

Later in the week, survivors will gather at Auschwitz, where hundreds of thousands of Jews were selected for death. They were put into gas chambers and then burned.

"If we watch our language and are careful, I think we'll come out better human beings and less of the chances of this happening again," Parr says.