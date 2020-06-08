Suspect charged with murder of Fort Hood soldier who was found dead in Harker Heights

Brandon Michael Olivares was charged with the murder of Brandon Rosecrans and had a bond set at $1 million.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights police said Thursday they had arrested and charged a 28-year-old man with the murder of Fort Hood soldier Brandon Rosecrans.

Police said Rosecrans and Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, were in Rosecrans' SUV when Olivares shot him.

Police said Olivares removed Rosecrans from the vehicle and left him by the side of the road in the 2100 block of Fuller Lane. That's where police found his body on May 18.

Olivares was charged with Rosecrans' murder on Wednesday. Police said he was already in the Bell County Jail on unrelated charges. His bond was set at $1 million.

The vehicle the two men were in was also set on fire. Police said the Harker Heights Fire Department investigation into that fire was ongoing.

According to an arrest affidavit police found a picture on the cell phone of a friend of Rosecrans that was sent from Olivares' phone. The picture was a hand holding a 9mm Ruger. It also showed part of a wall, floor and bed with blue sheets a burgundy blanket or comforter and a white pillowcase.

The affidavit said detectives recognized the hand and arm in the photo as belonging to Olivares based on the tattoos on his arms, hands and wrists. They also recognized the room seen in the photo as being a room in Olivares' home in Killeen.