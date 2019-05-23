KILGORE, Texas — The suspect wanted in Friday's pursuit in the Troup area has been arrested.

According to Troup Police Department, Lyle Lee was taken into custody Thursday morning in Kilgore.

Lee was wanted by Troup PD on multiple charges from Friday’s pursuit.

Lee's outstanding warrants included:

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle

• Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon

• Possession of a Prohibited weapon

• Evading arrest with a vehicle

• Evading arrest

• Possession of CS Pg 1

• Possession of Marijuana



His total bond is a set amount of $670,000.