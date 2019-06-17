CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A gunman killed in a shootout with officers Monday morning outside the federal courthouse in Dallas was identified as 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde, a man with ties to the Corpus Christi area.

Clyde graduated in May from Del Mar College with an Associate's degree in Applied Science.

Authorities said that Clyde opened fire on the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Dallas around 8:50 a.m. Monday morning. Footage of the shooting appears to show Clyde firing inside the building from outside while wearing tactical gear. He is seen running from the building across the street before collapsing in a parking lot.

Police said they conducted a controlled detonation of a suspicious device that was found in Clyde's vehicle.

