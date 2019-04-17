HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An early-morning raid on a house in Henderson County resulted in the arrests of three people, including an alleged methamphetamine dealer and wanted woman.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, officials conducted the raid on a home in the 300 block of Sunset Drive in Tool around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Hillhouse says Krayton Levelle Williams was caught with a large amount of meth, along with scales and baggies used to package drugs for sale to users. A loaded pistol was also found at the residence.

Williams was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and taken to the Henderson County Jail.

The six-member team of investigators also arrested Gabrielle Cheyenne Ward for possession of marijuana and Jennifer Dawn Kilgore, 38, of Trinidad, who was wanted on warrants out of Henderson County.