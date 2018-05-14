Lawana Moore, a 50-year-old East Texas woman, was arrested with a substantial amount of various drugs and drug paraphernalia after a raid on 5 p.m. Friday night in the Indian Harbor subdivision.

Deputies and investigators with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant at the scene, where methamphetamines, baggies, scales and other drug paraphernalia were found.

Moore was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.

© 2018 KYTX