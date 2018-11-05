FORT WORTH, Texas -- Officials continue their search for a suspect who allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails inside two department stores of the Hulen Mall Friday afternoon.

Police have been inside the mall for several hours. Police said they do not believe the suspect isn't inside anymore. Officers wearing riot gear rushed inside to search the mall for other devices, insisting the building is safe now.

Police in body armor, helmets went into Hulen Mall moments ago, now coming back out. #breaking @wfaa pic.twitter.com/z64syBrApp — Bradley Blackburn (@BLBlackburn) May 12, 2018

A man lit two bottles on fire and threw them at some clothing racks inside Sears and Dillard's, Fort Worth Fire Department said. He then took off running. Officials were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m.A store employee put both fires out with a fire extinguisher.

Federal enforcement, FBI ATF, tested the bottles thrown in the men's department. Inside the men's section at Sears, polo shirts wrapped in police tape as investigators gather and preserve evidence.

No one was hurt.

No arrest has been made at this time. Police have yet to release a suspect's description but say they are reviewing through surveillance footage to track down the suspect. A motive is unclear at this time.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price posted a tweet that she's receiving updates on the incident.

We are aware of the incident that occurred this afternoon at Hulen Mall and are receiving updates from FWFD & FWPD. https://t.co/mSUCmfNyD1 — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) May 11, 2018

