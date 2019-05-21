For days SWEPCO crews worked tirelessly in dangerous conditions to restore power to more than 70,000 customers in the Longview area after severe storms ripped through the city just two weeks ago.

But, for one Longview boy who was caught on camera adorably admiring the crews working on power lines in his neighborhood, it was a day that would that would change his life.

"It was a Saturday after the storm, we had a lot of utility trucks that were out there, Luke was looking through the window," says Matthew Harris, Luke's dad.

As Luke watched his heroes work to bring Longview residents back into the light, he got an idea.

"All of a sudden Luke pops out, and he's got his own little lineman outfit put together that his brother helped him with," says Matthew. "I told Luke, you know what, I bet that would really cheer those guys up, if you just went there, in the front yard, and you can wave at them."

SWEPCO

What Luke's dad didn't realize is that his son's small act of kindness would touch so many hearts.

"You could see when he went out there, he waved at them, all the guys turned around and they all had smiles on their faces," says Matthew. "It was just a really positive impact."

Luke even told crews he wanted to be a lineman when he grew up.

After Luke's picture made it on social media and the CBS19 website, others started to hear about Luke's interest in the industry, including administrators at Texas State Technical College in Marshall.

SWEPCO

"I wanted to see if there was any way to reach out and do something for Luke, who had showed in or expressed an interest in the program becoming a lineman," said Eric Carithers, department chair at Texas State Technical College in Marshall.

After a little planning, Luke received a big surprise on Monday when the college named him an honorary linemen for a day.

"We put him in charge," said Eric. "We let him kind of dictate how the class was run."

Luke not only called the shots but learned everything he needed to know in order to pursue a career in electrical line-work.

"He got to see firsthand what the classes are like and see what it takes to become a lineman," said Matthew. "I think this is gonna have a really long lasting impression on him."

Not many young adults know what they want to do for the rest of their life, but at just 5-years-old, Luke's got a pretty good idea.

"You can never be too young to have an impact from an education standpoint, pathways are not just printed out and cleared out, everybody doesn't want to do the same thing, said Eric. "It's great that we don't so there's all the industries can be filled with their needs, having somebody that age to truly have an interest, there again excites me."

In addition to the honorary title, Luke received a certificate to attend Texas State Technical College in the future.