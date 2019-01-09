LONGVIEW, Texas — AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. will not compensate customers whose appliances or other equipment were damaged in a massive power outage Aug. 18, which was highlighted by low voltage and fluctuating lights.

Company spokeswoman Carey Sullivan said SWEPCO had received about 60 residential claims from people who had equipment damaged during the outage, which the utility said was caused by an overload on the Texas grid that resulted from a combination of vegetation coming into contact with power lines, heat and high power use.

“We are denying the claims,” she said. “We work every day to provide reliable power for our customers. We can’t guarantee our service will be free of outages or fluctuations.”

